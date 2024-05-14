 Skip to content

PlayStatus update for 14 May 2024

PlayStatus v3.6.0

Share · View all patches · Build 14367774 · Last edited 14 May 2024 – 22:59:10 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Added the ability to set a custom button mapping for showing the battery status widget.
-Added the ability to set how long the mapping needs to be held for in order to show the widget.
-Added the ability to hide/show Game launch/exit notifications.
-Fixed UI issues with dropdown boxes.
-Improved backend controller input management.

