-Added the ability to set a custom button mapping for showing the battery status widget.
-Added the ability to set how long the mapping needs to be held for in order to show the widget.
-Added the ability to hide/show Game launch/exit notifications.
-Fixed UI issues with dropdown boxes.
-Improved backend controller input management.
PlayStatus update for 14 May 2024
PlayStatus v3.6.0
