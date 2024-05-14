More Fixes!!

- Large stalactites no longer block visibility or cause gaps in map
- Fixed bug where frisbee would sometimes spin in place, when being interacted with in a certain way on the same frame it bounces off a wall.
- Fixed an exploit with a very secret area
- Changed timing on multi item puzzle in final area, to be slightly less demanding
- Improved French localization for unlit candle
-Made it impossible to trigger fireworks more than once in rare situation where it would block access to another part of the game
- Reduce flashing option now addresses another part that was reported as uncomfortable
