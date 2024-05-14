 Skip to content

ANIMAL WELL update for 14 May 2024

More Fixes!!

Share · View all patches · Build 14367701 · Last edited 14 May 2024 – 22:12:25 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Large stalactites no longer block visibility or cause gaps in map
  • Fixed bug where frisbee would sometimes spin in place, when being interacted with in a certain way on the same frame it bounces off a wall.
  • Fixed an exploit with a very secret area
  • Changed timing on multi item puzzle in final area, to be slightly less demanding
  • Improved French localization for unlit candle
    -Made it impossible to trigger fireworks more than once in rare situation where it would block access to another part of the game
  • Reduce flashing option now addresses another part that was reported as uncomfortable

