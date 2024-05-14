Desecrators 0.9.6 - Upgrades

Desecrators 0.9.6 features a new upgrade system. Access the upgrade station in the Nightingale, your mothership. The upgrade station can use artifacts you acquire during your raids to manufacture powerful upgrades for your ship. Upgrades to primary weapons are also available.
Spend your credits wisely...
Note: Saves from previous versions cannot be carried over. You will need to start a new run
Upgrade System
- Upgrade station is now available in the mothership
- Level map shows your installed artifacts
- Added 12 artifacts
- Added 4 additional weapon upgrades
- Levels now contain a new Artifact pickup. Collecting an Artifact will unlock a new upgrade
- Score bonus artifacts are now called Relics
Gameplay
- Reworked enemy scaling:
- Overall enemy count reduced
- Enemy health is now affected by level difficulty
- Enemy health is now affected by number of players in co-op
- Weapons dropped by players can no longer be converted to ammo by other players
- Increased Borehead health and speed
- Enemies performing a death spin can now fire secondaries and mines
- Removed size attribute from missions on the starmap
Graphics
- Added FOV shift effect for spawning and teleporting
- Exopod cursor now changes color based on remaining ammo
- Mine camera now faces target when homing
- Improved menus:
- Added opening animations
- Added additional graphics
- Updated selection marker
- Added new sound effects
- Improved title screen:
- Added new background graphics
- Reworked save slots graphics
- Exopods are now shown on save slots
- Improved menu scaling for various aspect ratios such as 16:9, 4:3 and 32:9
- Improved underwater explosions for breakables/destrucables
- Improved player water submersion FX
- Improved damage feedback for hitting destructable level objects
- Teleporters leading to anomalies are now marked as 'Anomaly teleporters' on the level map
Performance
- Improved performance of pickup and chat messages
- Improved performance for attracting and collecting pickups
- Optimized spawning for various FX
- Optimized AI for rivals and other smart enemies
- Fixed stutter when collecting power pickups
- Fixed stutter from underwater explosions
- Extended FX preloading to reduce stutter in large levels
Misc
- Added new level music:
- Drifting Orbital
- Listening Station
- Moonport
- Added settings for adjusting pickup attraction radius
- Added mine homing lock-on sound
- Player ping is now shown on level map
- Updated to Unity 2022.3.26f1
Fixes
- Fixed hidden portals being clickable on level map
- Fixed inconsistent fadeout of chat messages
- Fixed missing client ship respawn sound
- Fixed rare co-op spawn sound error
- Fixed rare client disconnect on weapon exchange
- Fixed rare impossible level caused by large portals being too small
Changed files in this update