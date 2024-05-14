Desecrators 0.9.6 - Upgrades

Desecrators 0.9.6 features a new upgrade system. Access the upgrade station in the Nightingale, your mothership. The upgrade station can use artifacts you acquire during your raids to manufacture powerful upgrades for your ship. Upgrades to primary weapons are also available.

Spend your credits wisely...



Note: Saves from previous versions cannot be carried over. You will need to start a new run

Upgrade System

Upgrade station is now available in the mothership

Level map shows your installed artifacts

Added 12 artifacts

Added 4 additional weapon upgrades

Levels now contain a new Artifact pickup. Collecting an Artifact will unlock a new upgrade

Score bonus artifacts are now called Relics

Gameplay

Reworked enemy scaling:

Overall enemy count reduced

Enemy health is now affected by level difficulty

Enemy health is now affected by number of players in co-op

Weapons dropped by players can no longer be converted to ammo by other players

Increased Borehead health and speed

Enemies performing a death spin can now fire secondaries and mines

Removed size attribute from missions on the starmap

Graphics

Added FOV shift effect for spawning and teleporting

Exopod cursor now changes color based on remaining ammo

Mine camera now faces target when homing

Improved menus:

Added opening animations

Added additional graphics

Updated selection marker

Added new sound effects

Improved title screen:

Added new background graphics

Reworked save slots graphics

Exopods are now shown on save slots

Improved menu scaling for various aspect ratios such as 16:9, 4:3 and 32:9

Improved underwater explosions for breakables/destrucables

Improved player water submersion FX

Improved damage feedback for hitting destructable level objects

Teleporters leading to anomalies are now marked as 'Anomaly teleporters' on the level map

Performance

Improved performance of pickup and chat messages

Improved performance for attracting and collecting pickups

Optimized spawning for various FX

Optimized AI for rivals and other smart enemies

Fixed stutter when collecting power pickups

Fixed stutter from underwater explosions

Extended FX preloading to reduce stutter in large levels

Misc

Added new level music:

Drifting Orbital

Listening Station

Moonport

Added settings for adjusting pickup attraction radius

Added mine homing lock-on sound

Player ping is now shown on level map

Updated to Unity 2022.3.26f1

Fixes