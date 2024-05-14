Fixed bug with dialogue not closing if clicking certain areas
Fixed bug with auto settings menu staying open when dying
Fixed bug with log menu getting in the way of closing menus
Fixed bug with potions bugging out if you die with them in inventory
Received gear will now default to going into empty gear slots
Fixed bugs related to right click inventory movement
Removed unclickable Move/Use buttons from Holden/Chest menus
Added ability to shift-left click to quickly move things in and out of Gear
Added ability to craft or brew using ingredients in held slots
Potions now refill on Rebirth
Increased potion brewing cost
Fixed bug with repeatable quests starting with 0 objectives
Adjusted enemy stats and max health
Reduced damage done by reflecting
Overhauled backend save system for inventory and quests
Added “Owned” section for potion brewing
Reborn: An Idle Roguelike RPG update for 14 May 2024
V0.3.5 - May 14, 2024
