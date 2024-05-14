V0.3.5 - May 14, 2024

Fixed bug with dialogue not closing if clicking certain areas

Fixed bug with auto settings menu staying open when dying

Fixed bug with log menu getting in the way of closing menus

Fixed bug with potions bugging out if you die with them in inventory

Received gear will now default to going into empty gear slots

Fixed bugs related to right click inventory movement

Removed unclickable Move/Use buttons from Holden/Chest menus

Added ability to shift-left click to quickly move things in and out of Gear

Added ability to craft or brew using ingredients in held slots

Potions now refill on Rebirth

Increased potion brewing cost

Fixed bug with repeatable quests starting with 0 objectives

Adjusted enemy stats and max health

Reduced damage done by reflecting

Overhauled backend save system for inventory and quests

Added “Owned” section for potion brewing