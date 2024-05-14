 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Reborn: An Idle Roguelike RPG update for 14 May 2024

V0.3.5 - May 14, 2024

Share · View all patches · Build 14367628 · Last edited 14 May 2024 – 21:52:17 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed bug with dialogue not closing if clicking certain areas
Fixed bug with auto settings menu staying open when dying
Fixed bug with log menu getting in the way of closing menus
Fixed bug with potions bugging out if you die with them in inventory
Received gear will now default to going into empty gear slots
Fixed bugs related to right click inventory movement
Removed unclickable Move/Use buttons from Holden/Chest menus
Added ability to shift-left click to quickly move things in and out of Gear
Added ability to craft or brew using ingredients in held slots
Potions now refill on Rebirth
Increased potion brewing cost
Fixed bug with repeatable quests starting with 0 objectives
Adjusted enemy stats and max health
Reduced damage done by reflecting
Overhauled backend save system for inventory and quests
Added “Owned” section for potion brewing

Changed files in this update

Depot 2850001
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link