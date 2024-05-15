Update Notes for May 15th

WELCOME TO DAY ONE PATCH!
- Fixed bosses/enemies not spawning properly sometimes, resulting in navigation issues.
- Fixed Illusionist Surveyor’s projectiles not hitting player characters.
Thank you for your support!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
WELCOME TO DAY ONE PATCH!
Thank you for your support!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update