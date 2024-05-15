 Skip to content

What the Fog update for 15 May 2024

Update Notes for May 15th

15 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

WELCOME TO DAY ONE PATCH!

  • Fixed bosses/enemies not spawning properly sometimes, resulting in navigation issues.
  • Fixed Illusionist Surveyor’s projectiles not hitting player characters.

Thank you for your support!

