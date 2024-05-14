More minor fixes!

Hi everyone!
Back with some more quick patch notes fixing some things that have popped up!
- Stamina now reduces more slowly. You should able to stay up until 11pm or so!
- Quests will no longer display as 6 / 5. They'll always cap at 5 / 5.
- Marvin had an error when interacting with him at some later questions. This should now be fixed.
- Grocery store basement will now have a small light. Just like the caves.
- Health bars were showing up as 50 / 100 when a player first started the game. It'll now show up as 100 / 100.
- Sword would destroy multiple grass tiles at once. It will now only destroy one.
- Shears are no longer a default recipe
- There was a bug when reloading the game when you had certain active quests and the quest would be lost. This is now fixed.
Until next time! :)
-Solo dolo Dev
Jesse
Changed files in this update