Blissful Acres update for 14 May 2024

More minor fixes!

14 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone!

Back with some more quick patch notes fixing some things that have popped up!

  • Stamina now reduces more slowly. You should able to stay up until 11pm or so!
  • Quests will no longer display as 6 / 5. They'll always cap at 5 / 5.
  • Marvin had an error when interacting with him at some later questions. This should now be fixed.
  • Grocery store basement will now have a small light. Just like the caves.
  • Health bars were showing up as 50 / 100 when a player first started the game. It'll now show up as 100 / 100.
  • Sword would destroy multiple grass tiles at once. It will now only destroy one.
  • Shears are no longer a default recipe
  • There was a bug when reloading the game when you had certain active quests and the quest would be lost. This is now fixed.

Until next time! :)

-Solo dolo Dev
Jesse

