Emergency Parking Only update for 14 May 2024

Update Notes for May 14, 2024

Last edited 14 May 2024 – 21:19:10 UTC

"Ok, so spinning lights are kinda cool, but aren't there more flashy lights on some of these vehicles?"

"Yep! And now they actually flash!"

Enjoy!

  • Remaining lightbar lights are now hooked up
  • Unity engine upgrade

Changed files in this update

