Completed Russian translations
Fix for demolish decoration trees with demolition tools
Fix for stuck tractor with chesttrailer after harvesting chaff
limited produced resources trips in Animal and Production Buildings to 5 per resource to avoid starvation of animals and shortage of needed resources
Added more Owner's building employees sockets after upgrade
Farm Manager World update for 14 May 2024
Patch 0.8.20240514.314
