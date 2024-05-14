 Skip to content

Farm Manager World update for 14 May 2024

Patch 0.8.20240514.314

Build 14367344

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Completed Russian translations
Fix for demolish decoration trees with demolition tools
Fix for stuck tractor with chesttrailer after harvesting chaff
limited produced resources trips in Animal and Production Buildings to 5 per resource to avoid starvation of animals and shortage of needed resources
Added more Owner's building employees sockets after upgrade

