-
Comparison operators now work more like in python.
-
Fixed game hanging when a file ends with a missing colon syntax error.
-
Maybe fixed a file watcher related crash?
-
Fixed "wrong number of args" message when there is a syntax error in the called function.
-
Fixed single line unindent.
-
Fixed bug with F5 hotkey.
-
Fixed "error_bad_operator" error message.
The Farmer Was Replaced update for 14 May 2024
Bug Fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
