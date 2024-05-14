 Skip to content

The Farmer Was Replaced update for 14 May 2024

Bug Fixes

Last edited 14 May 2024

  • Comparison operators now work more like in python.

  • Fixed game hanging when a file ends with a missing colon syntax error.

  • Maybe fixed a file watcher related crash?

  • Fixed "wrong number of args" message when there is a syntax error in the called function.

  • Fixed single line unindent.

  • Fixed bug with F5 hotkey.

  • Fixed "error_bad_operator" error message.

