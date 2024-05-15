 Skip to content

Festivals - Headliners Playtest update for 15 May 2024

v0.9.6rc0

Share · View all patches · Build 14367241 · Last edited 15 May 2024 – 17:09:20 UTC by Wendy

Highlights

  • In-Game Documentation Now you can read the game's documentation from right inside the game. The documentation itself is still in the process of being written, but this makes it easy to include new content quickly in to the game.
  • Rebuild Activities Simulation system As mentioned in the Development Update blog, the entire activities system, driving the majority of the game's simulation, has been overhauled and should work a lot better, including characters getting stuck less often.

Other Updates

  • Extend and update first part of tutorial scenario, add links to relevant documentation from Scenario Panel
  • Add Thumbnails to Sites to show during Event Setup
  • Add initial tooltips for InfoPanel
  • Also allow UI tooltips & sounds to be used inside Event Control Center Panel

As always, please let us know what you think and provide your feedback through the form or the Discord server!

