Do You Remember? Playtest update for 14 May 2024

alpha playtest: version 0.45

Share · View all patches · Build 14367220 · Last edited 14 May 2024 – 22:12:17 UTC by Wendy

bug fixes and improvements:

code refactoring with the respawn system for the purpose of being more efficient and effective ( you might barely notice any difference, but in the background, your CPU will have to do slightly less work, and its less likely there will be bugs in the future related to respawning )

code refactoring for showing the objective text after loading into a level

new features:
achievements!
i dont see why these achievements would have bugs ( because its super simple code ), but of course, if an achievement doesnt unlock for you, please post the bug in discussions

a secret

