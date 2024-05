Share · View all patches · Build 14367195 · Last edited 14 May 2024 – 22:11:59 UTC by Wendy

Hey Everyone,

Here is a hotfix for some issues that came up in yesterday's patch release.

Fixed a case where player could get stuck for a few seconds when placing floor planks in a structure

Fixed an issue where cutting windows with axe would briefly cause player to transition into idle animation

As always, please continue to post your bug reports and feedback in the Discussions area of the Community Hub