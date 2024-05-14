 Skip to content

Labyrinth Hotel update for 14 May 2024

Release patch 1

Share · View all patches · Build 14367132 · Last edited 14 May 2024 – 21:09:28 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Made download smaller, added new crosshairs to levels that needed them, fixed a bug in the Options Menu, Changed text in Options Menu to make it more visible, deleted some content that was scrapped but still in the game, removed Options Menu preferences saving which were bugging a ton of the save system, now options preferences don't save when game is quit but atleast the game isn't broken, made the game free.

Coming soon: Fixing more bugs with save system and maybe Mac port.

