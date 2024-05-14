Release patch 1

Made download smaller, added new crosshairs to levels that needed them, fixed a bug in the Options Menu, Changed text in Options Menu to make it more visible, deleted some content that was scrapped but still in the game, removed Options Menu preferences saving which were bugging a ton of the save system, now options preferences don't save when game is quit but atleast the game isn't broken, made the game free.

Coming soon: Fixing more bugs with save system and maybe Mac port.