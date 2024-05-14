 Skip to content

雪女传 update for 14 May 2024

Updated on May 15, 2024

Share · View all patches · Build 14367109 · Last edited 14 May 2024 – 21:09:28 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Updated some main storylines
  2. I forgot to make two weapons before, but now I can add that you can upgrade them at Shen Gongbao's "Kubuli Hot Spring Villa"
  3. Fixed the logic bug of "Xianlu Explosion"

