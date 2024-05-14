- Fixed mods being built with clashing builtinshaders bundles, preventing them from being loaded properly.
- Fixed issue with Penetrators that weren't part of the "root" armature. (Fixes the Altea mod).
- Deleted an invalid audio file, and moved missing prefabs to the SDK. (Fixes some modding errors).
Churn Vector update for 14 May 2024
Hotfix 61e24a03
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 2686901
- Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 2686902
- Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 2686903
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update