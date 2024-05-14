 Skip to content

Churn Vector update for 14 May 2024

Hotfix 61e24a03

Share · View all patches · Build 14366977 · Last edited 14 May 2024 – 21:09:23 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed mods being built with clashing builtinshaders bundles, preventing them from being loaded properly.
  • Fixed issue with Penetrators that weren't part of the "root" armature. (Fixes the Altea mod).
  • Deleted an invalid audio file, and moved missing prefabs to the SDK. (Fixes some modding errors).

