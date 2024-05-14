 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Claw Crane Company update for 14 May 2024

Update #23.7

Share · View all patches · Build 14366908 · Last edited 14 May 2024 – 21:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Prize movement guide added
  • Prize icons fixed
  • Improved tutorial
  • Smoother camera movement
  • Other UI improvements

This game is scheduled to be officially released in 2024.
If you have any problems or suggestions for improvement, please do not hesitate to let us know.

You can now publish your prizes on the Steam Workshop
Detailed guide in the following link
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2671047162

If you find any flaws let me know
Also I await your opinions
It will also help me if you teach me grammar errors, because I am not good at English
https://steamcommunity.com/app/1345140/discussions/0/2792745783013606555/

Changed files in this update

Claw Crane Tycoon Content Depot 1345141
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link