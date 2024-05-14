Update #23.7

Prize movement guide added

Prize icons fixed

Improved tutorial

Smoother camera movement

Other UI improvements

This game is scheduled to be officially released in 2024.

If you have any problems or suggestions for improvement, please do not hesitate to let us know.

You can now publish your prizes on the Steam Workshop

Detailed guide in the following link

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2671047162

If you find any flaws let me know

Also I await your opinions

It will also help me if you teach me grammar errors, because I am not good at English

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1345140/discussions/0/2792745783013606555/