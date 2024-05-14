Removes validation that checks if a user should get a drop every frame update
Adds drop validation/checks together
Adds check to only check validations every hour
Updates max integer to ulong to have max number of 18,446,744,073,709,551,615 (don't add this just say "increased number on the text" or something)
Updates number text to be centered rather than a little to the right
game now runs in the background
Banana update for 14 May 2024
