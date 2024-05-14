 Skip to content

Banana update for 14 May 2024

Update

Share · View all patches · Build 14366903 · Last edited 14 May 2024 – 20:26:14 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Removes validation that checks if a user should get a drop every frame update
Adds drop validation/checks together
Adds check to only check validations every hour
Updates max integer to ulong to have max number of 18,446,744,073,709,551,615 (don't add this just say "increased number on the text" or something)
Updates number text to be centered rather than a little to the right
game now runs in the background

Changed files in this update

Depot 2923301
  • Loading history…
