RPG Architect update for 14 May 2024

Bug Fixes and Feature Updates

  • Play Background Effect and Stop Background Effects can now operate against singular effects -- they can effectively run/stop multiple songs now.
  • Fixed an issue with Item Type not preventing certain items from being equipped.
  • Fixed an issue with Skill Type not preventing certain skills from being useable.

