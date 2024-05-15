 Skip to content

Age of Water update for 15 May 2024

Update 1.0.10.3039

Build 14366708 · Last edited 15 May 2024 – 11:09:27 UTC

  • Now after a boarded ship disappears, your items are put into a chest and do not disappear. It makes life easier and you will not lose your precious loot!
  • In order to ease your progress in the game, we have increased the amount of resources you get when destroying enemies or farming the seabed.
  • Increased number of mining points in locations where you can farm resources.
  • We have switched off music at the base since many of you noted that it can get really annoying.
  • Activating the anchor in a flow stream now stops your boat.
  • Balanced experience gains in the repeating Shark City quest. The boss now yields 400 Exp.
  • Fixed a bug when a player’s boat could be seen in the open sea while they are at the base.
  • Added missing map icons.
  • Added quest marker for the “engineer for the Base”
  • Changed cost of the artisan workshop at the base.
  • Fishing rods now have the ‘equipment’ category.
  • Changed visual highlighting of the boarding window.
  • Fixed a bug with cloth given in the Halibut wheelhouse dismantle menu.
  • Fixed some localization bugs and typos.
  • Improved game stability.

