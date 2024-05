Share · View all patches · Build 14366667 · Last edited 14 May 2024 – 20:09:15 UTC by Wendy

The game has been translated into Spanish. If you want to help us translate our games into your languages, please write to us! email: anityper@gmail.com

Anna Ambush was renamed to Anna La Ambouché.

Added a mention of the Latte game to the main menu.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2778850/One_Iced_Latte_With_Your_Breast_Milk_Please/?beta=1