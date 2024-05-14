Update 0.8.0.37

Greetings Gatekeepers!

Version 0.8.0.37 is now available for download.

Fixed: Forge UI couldn't be closed after being opened twice.

Fixed: After dying in the arena, clients were unable to use skills.

Fixed: After transitioning to the next location, other players' gatekeepers could appear without animation.

Fixed: If you die with the Forge UI open, it would carry over to the main menu.

Fixed: Connection breakdown to the lobby from the lobby browser (UI disappearing).

Fixed: Incorrect display of nicknames in the lobby chat.

Fixed: Inability to obtain the "Unstoppable" achievement in some cases.

Fixed: Breakdown of Lucid Ethel when the Mediator transitions to Ghostwalk mode.

Changed: Minor adjustments to the health of the Doomed enemy. Additionally, the Doomed will now appear more frequently.

Changed: More efficient Edge Detection method.

We are very grateful for your feedback.

Don't forget to update to play multiplayer.

Gravity Lagoon