Gatekeeper update for 14 May 2024

Update 0.8.0.37

Share · View all patches · Build 14366563 · Last edited 14 May 2024 – 20:13:22 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings Gatekeepers!

Version 0.8.0.37 is now available for download.

Fixed: Forge UI couldn't be closed after being opened twice.
Fixed: After dying in the arena, clients were unable to use skills.
Fixed: After transitioning to the next location, other players' gatekeepers could appear without animation.
Fixed: If you die with the Forge UI open, it would carry over to the main menu.
Fixed: Connection breakdown to the lobby from the lobby browser (UI disappearing).
Fixed: Incorrect display of nicknames in the lobby chat.
Fixed: Inability to obtain the "Unstoppable" achievement in some cases.
Fixed: Breakdown of Lucid Ethel when the Mediator transitions to Ghostwalk mode.

Changed: Minor adjustments to the health of the Doomed enemy. Additionally, the Doomed will now appear more frequently.
Changed: More efficient Edge Detection method.

We are very grateful for your feedback.
Don't forget to update to play multiplayer.

Gravity Lagoon

Changed files in this update

Depot 2106671
  • Loading history…
