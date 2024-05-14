Update Notes for May 14th Playtest!!

Share · View all patches · Build 14366515 · Last edited 15 May 2024 – 00:33:10 UTC by Wendy

Settings menu is now implemented!!

A settings menu has been added and can be accessed via the Main Menu, or the in-game pause menu!!!

You can now adjust the Volume through the Master Volume and SFX sliders in the settings menu.

and in the settings menu. You can also adjust the Screen Resolution and Screen Mode through the Resolution and Screen Mode drop-down menus.

New Strafing System!!

Maestro now has a new mobility system within combat, allowing for more precise aiming and positioning!

==

Here's a (meme-ish) video demonstrating this new mobility system!!

==

The new mobility system consists of three different modes of mobility.

Normal Strafing : Maestro's first mode of mobility, is a slow, methodical strafe, allowing for more precise positioning to avoid incoming attacks. She is also now able to aim outside of lock on during this mode of mobility.

: Maestro's first mode of mobility, is a slow, methodical strafe, allowing for more precise positioning to avoid incoming attacks. She is also now able to aim outside of lock on during this mode of mobility. Fast Strafing : By pressing the sprint button once, Maestro's second mode of mobility, is a faster version of the normal strafe, allowing for slightly quicker positioning when she needs it. She can still aim outside of lock on during this mode of mobility.

: By once, Maestro's second mode of mobility, is a faster version of the normal strafe, allowing for slightly quicker positioning when she needs it. She can still aim outside of lock on during this mode of mobility. Full Send Sprint: By double-pressing the sprint button, Maestro's third mode of mobility, is a full on sprint, allowing her to gain or close the distance towards the enemy. She is unable to aim during this mode of mobility, and shoots only at the direction she is sprinting towards. Although this is true, it allows Maestro to eliminate any threats that she is running towards (destroying obstacles or enemies in her path).

Note: she is still able to use the homing attack while Full Send Sprinting whenever she is locked onto the enemy (this is not intentional to our system and may or may not be adjusted in future play-test builds –depending on what feedback we receive from this system! 😊)

Thanks for your continued support for this game!

Exciting things are planned for the future of this game!!

Please stay tuned (🎻!!) for future updates!!

–J.P.