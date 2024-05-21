 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

MAJOR Yet Another Fantasy Title (YAFT) update for 21 May 2024

Here is a summary of the changes and fixes!

Share · View all patches · Build 14366502 · Last edited 21 May 2024 – 14:26:25 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello,

here is a summary of the changes and fixes introduced in the recent builds:

  • important change: a series of major and minor changes aimed at reducing instances where players get stuck on obstacles,
  • change: disabling increased damage when a player takes damage from behind,
  • fix: adjustment of control mechanics for fast movement on the gamepad,
  • fix: colliders and hitboxes of trolls,
  • fix: changes to movement speed for certain horses and wolves,
  • fix: icons of bandit camps on the map,
  • fix: ability to collect already owned weapons,
  • fixes: typos in the text.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1993451
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link