Hello,
here is a summary of the changes and fixes introduced in the recent builds:
- important change: a series of major and minor changes aimed at reducing instances where players get stuck on obstacles,
- change: disabling increased damage when a player takes damage from behind,
- fix: adjustment of control mechanics for fast movement on the gamepad,
- fix: colliders and hitboxes of trolls,
- fix: changes to movement speed for certain horses and wolves,
- fix: icons of bandit camps on the map,
- fix: ability to collect already owned weapons,
- fixes: typos in the text.
Changed files in this update