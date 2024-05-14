V0.70.0.17

Features:
Added a search field to the trade screen
Changes:
Added hotkeys to the UI for the fishing
Bugfixes:
Cantaloupes are now classified as vegetables with the food and crop tags
Fixed a bug that made you climb ramps slowly
Changed files in this update