Edengrall update for 14 May 2024

V0.70.0.17

Share · View all patches · Build 14366497 · Last edited 14 May 2024 – 20:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features:
Added a search field to the trade screen

Changes:
Added hotkeys to the UI for the fishing

Bugfixes:
Cantaloupes are now classified as vegetables with the food and crop tags
Fixed a bug that made you climb ramps slowly

