MAJOR Djikstra's Enigmatic Puzzle Cube update for 14 May 2024

New Update: Beachside Background, Controller Support, & UI Update!

Patch notes:

  • Fixed several small bugs in UI navigation with the mouse
  • Fixed a bug where the particle system, whether enabled or disabled, always showed up as disabled in the in-game menu
  • Modified the leaderboard to allow switching between leaderboards on cube size
  • Added a new cube size submenu to allow easier switching between cube sizes
  • Modified help menu to display controls for controller or keyboard, depending on what is being used
  • Fixed several bugs in the controller test build relating to switching between keyboard/controller

New features:

  • Added a new tooltip system that will display control tips and gameplay tips occasionally
  • Added a new animated background map
  • Added controller support for: xbox, playstation, steam deck, and several controller types adjacent to these three

