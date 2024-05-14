New Update: Beachside Background, Controller Support, & UI Update!

Patch notes:
- Fixed several small bugs in UI navigation with the mouse
- Fixed a bug where the particle system, whether enabled or disabled, always showed up as disabled in the in-game menu
- Modified the leaderboard to allow switching between leaderboards on cube size
- Added a new cube size submenu to allow easier switching between cube sizes
- Modified help menu to display controls for controller or keyboard, depending on what is being used
- Fixed several bugs in the controller test build relating to switching between keyboard/controller
New features:
- Added a new tooltip system that will display control tips and gameplay tips occasionally
- Added a new animated background map
- Added controller support for: xbox, playstation, steam deck, and several controller types adjacent to these three
