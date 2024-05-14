 Skip to content

Boons & Burdens update for 14 May 2024

Hotfix 0.41b

Build 14366465 · Last edited 14 May 2024 – 20:09:28 UTC

Couple more fixes for the Berserking Curse boon

  • Fixed the way that the negative speed of Berserking Curse was applied and removed when used in conjunction with the Overcharge innate ability.
  • Fixed the spelling of Berserking Curse in the description

