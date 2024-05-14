- Final 3 dungeons released, levels 7 through 9
- Full controller support added, available through in game settings menu
- Weapon balance changed
- Rifle reload removed
- Final 3 bosses added
- Leveling up provides additional sins
- Life count before wipe increased to 5
- Light Hammer damage scales from healing power now
- Giant list of bug fixes
- Boss balance changes regarding health and attack damage, range, hitboxes, projectile damage and hitboxes, and more
- Boss loot drop changes, bosses are now more likely to drop legendary items, or guaranteed to in our longer dungeons
Full Release Patch 1.0:
