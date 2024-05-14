 Skip to content

Sinderfury update for 14 May 2024

Full Release Patch 1.0:

14 May 2024

  • Final 3 dungeons released, levels 7 through 9
  • Full controller support added, available through in game settings menu
  • Weapon balance changed
  • Rifle reload removed
  • Final 3 bosses added
  • Leveling up provides additional sins
  • Life count before wipe increased to 5
  • Light Hammer damage scales from healing power now
  • Giant list of bug fixes
  • Boss balance changes regarding health and attack damage, range, hitboxes, projectile damage and hitboxes, and more
  • Boss loot drop changes, bosses are now more likely to drop legendary items, or guaranteed to in our longer dungeons

Depot 1925741
