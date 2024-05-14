 Skip to content

Total Control update for 14 May 2024

Update Alpha 0.77

Share · View all patches · Build 14366226 · Last edited 14 May 2024 – 19:09:27 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added:

  • Added 2 Sex scenes and 2 Temp sex scenes (Eating out a women/character with a vagina or getting eaten out and Eating Male/character with a penis ass or getting ass eaten out while also having a penis)

Changed files in this update

Linux English Depot 2716781
  • Loading history…
Windows English Depot 2716782
  • Loading history…
