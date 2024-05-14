 Skip to content

E-Startup 2 : Business Tycoon Prologue update for 14 May 2024

Food and content - Version 0.8.0

Food and content - Version 0.8.0

Hello players !

Let's get into what we did since the last update, here we go, the notes;

Gameplay:
  • Add Food needs for employees
  • Add daily notifications tips at the beginning of the game
Balancing and Bug Fixes:
  • Game Optimisation
  • Fix visual of engineer tools being visible when not working sometimes
  • Edit distance of “Walls seen in section”
  • Increase XP from designer’s contracts
New Content:
  • Add new furnitures
  • Add walls & grounds textures choices
  • Add new map

