Food and content - Version 0.8.0

Hello players !
Let's get into what we did since the last update, here we go, the notes;
Gameplay:
- Add Food needs for employees
- Add daily notifications tips at the beginning of the game
Balancing and Bug Fixes:
- Game Optimisation
- Fix visual of engineer tools being visible when not working sometimes
- Edit distance of “Walls seen in section”
- Increase XP from designer’s contracts
New Content:
- Add new furnitures
- Add walls & grounds textures choices
- Add new map
Changed files in this update