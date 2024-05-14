HUGE UPDATE!

6 new art packs!
Adventure!
Farm!
Monsters!
Seaside!
Trees!
Undead!
New Seeker challenges!
Paint only the described item without touching any other images to unlock a new decorative piece for your avatar!
And Avatars!
Unlock
- 10 Body Colors!
- 10 Eye types!
- 10 Hat / Hair types!
- 10 Noses!
- and 10 Mouths!
I will be slowing down a little with this update, because the free time i had to crunch on this is almost at an end
But as always please let me know however you feel comfortable if you find any bugs, I tried to fix some old ones while making this update, but its a lot of change, so there will likely be lots of little things I missed.
And there will be updates to come!
Just a little less frequent then they have been!
Thanks again! And hope you enjoy it :D
And please consider leaving a review if you are enjoying it!
It will help the game reach more people every review we get!
Changed files in this update