HUGE UPDATE!

6 new art packs!

Adventure!

Farm!

Monsters!

Seaside!

Trees!

Undead!

New Seeker challenges!

Paint only the described item without touching any other images to unlock a new decorative piece for your avatar!



And Avatars!

Unlock

10 Body Colors!

10 Eye types!

10 Hat / Hair types!

10 Noses!

and 10 Mouths!

I will be slowing down a little with this update, because the free time i had to crunch on this is almost at an end

But as always please let me know however you feel comfortable if you find any bugs, I tried to fix some old ones while making this update, but its a lot of change, so there will likely be lots of little things I missed.

And there will be updates to come!

Just a little less frequent then they have been!

Thanks again! And hope you enjoy it :D

And please consider leaving a review if you are enjoying it!

It will help the game reach more people every review we get!