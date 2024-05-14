 Skip to content

Synchronicity Playtest update for 14 May 2024

Patch #7 - Tutorial and Puzzles

Hi folks!

I just added Tutorial and Puzzle mode to the game. This should make it a little easier to get into the game before playing online. Multiplayer is and always will be the focus, but having a good introduction for new players is super important.

If its your first time launching the game the tutorial should start right away. Otherwise you'll find a "Puzzles" button in the main menu. Please share any feedback you have either here in the forums or on Discord <3

Features

  • Added an introductory tutorial level
  • Added puzzles to teach mechanics

Fixes

  • Fixed Overwatch not triggering some time

Visuals

  • Smoke effects now disappears correctly
  • EMP effects now disappear at the correct time
  • EMP preview show when the zone disappears

