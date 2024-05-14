Patch #7 - Tutorial and Puzzles

Hi folks!
I just added Tutorial and Puzzle mode to the game. This should make it a little easier to get into the game before playing online. Multiplayer is and always will be the focus, but having a good introduction for new players is super important.
If its your first time launching the game the tutorial should start right away. Otherwise you'll find a "Puzzles" button in the main menu. Please share any feedback you have either here in the forums or on Discord <3
Features
- Added an introductory tutorial level
- Added puzzles to teach mechanics
Fixes
- Fixed Overwatch not triggering some time
Visuals
- Smoke effects now disappears correctly
- EMP effects now disappear at the correct time
- EMP preview show when the zone disappears
Changed files in this update