Patch #7 - Tutorial and Puzzles

Hi folks!

I just added Tutorial and Puzzle mode to the game. This should make it a little easier to get into the game before playing online. Multiplayer is and always will be the focus, but having a good introduction for new players is super important.

If its your first time launching the game the tutorial should start right away. Otherwise you'll find a "Puzzles" button in the main menu. Please share any feedback you have either here in the forums or on Discord <3

Features

Added an introductory tutorial level

Added puzzles to teach mechanics

Fixes

Fixed Overwatch not triggering some time

Visuals