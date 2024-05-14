Top VFX in Inkbound 1.0

Share · View all patches · Build 14366055 · Last edited 14 May 2024 – 19:09:08 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone! ShinyBrandon here, and I’m the sparkle/explosion/magic maker here at Shiny Shoe. I cooked up many new VFX with Inkbound 1.0 and I wanted to share some of my favorite additions to the game.

New Passive VFX!

We are always looking for ways to communicate game mechanics visually. Passives will only be noticed if there is a visual connection with the characters, so we wanted to step these up.

Here are a few of my favorites!

Weaver

It was always hard to tell when Controlled Weaving was active, so I was thrilled to make it stand out more.

Clairvoyant

This one feels great! Visually telling when the spirit bomb was ready to BLOW for maximum damage was a big upgrade.

Magma Miner

My all-time favorite right here! Heat has changed a lot mechanically but almost every iteration was built around gaining 10 stacks or so. It was always important to keep an eye on, but now you KNOW when you’ve got a big hit ready to go

Please note that the following section contains spoilers regarding the ultimate final boss in Inkbound.

[spoiler]

The Unbound

Our big bad final boss HAD to have some cool FX.

The environment FX were a lot of fun. We had to really sell that the land bits were falling through this unraveling dimension.

The head flames and glowing mask took a while to hammer out and get just right. It also had to work as a player cosmetic! Overall I’m happy with the results.

[/spoiler]

That’s all from me today! I hope you all have a wonderful day and I’ll catch you next time for more sparkles and explosions.