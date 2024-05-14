- Hotfix for gather-buildings not recognizing themselves during placement
- Additional measures to reduce memory consumption after map generation
- Fix for following behaviors not terminating correctly
- Fix for right-dragging bringing up game menu under persistent overlays
- Fix for cotton not appearing as a resource on random maps
- Other minor adjustments and fixes
Tlatoani: Prologue update for 14 May 2024
Patch 7 is live for build 1.3.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
