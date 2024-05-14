 Skip to content

Tlatoani: Prologue update for 14 May 2024

Patch 7 is live for build 1.3.1

  • Hotfix for gather-buildings not recognizing themselves during placement
  • Additional measures to reduce memory consumption after map generation
  • Fix for following behaviors not terminating correctly
  • Fix for right-dragging bringing up game menu under persistent overlays
  • Fix for cotton not appearing as a resource on random maps
  • Other minor adjustments and fixes

