Gothic Virtual Tabletop update for 14 May 2024

Quick fixes

Build 14365974 · Last edited 14 May 2024 – 18:32:20 UTC

  • Added warning when a compendium .json file fails to parse.
  • Removed crash when a compendium .json file fails to parse.
  • Token volume slider now correctly adjusts volume of currently playing token sounds.

Changed files in this update

