Quick fixes

- Added warning when a compendium .json file fails to parse.
- Removed crash when a compendium .json file fails to parse.
- Token volume slider now correctly adjusts volume of currently playing token sounds.
Gothic Virtual Tabletop update for 14 May 2024
