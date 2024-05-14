- Added a speed-up feature.
- Addressed an issue where the result count was inconsistent under certain conditions.
- Fixed some anomalies.
- Changed the names of some anomalies that didn't quite fit.
Count 427 update for 14 May 2024
Update Ver1.2.0
