 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Count 427 update for 14 May 2024

Update Ver1.2.0

Share · View all patches · Build 14365949 · Last edited 14 May 2024 – 19:09:29 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a speed-up feature.
  • Addressed an issue where the result count was inconsistent under certain conditions.
  • Fixed some anomalies.
  • Changed the names of some anomalies that didn't quite fit.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2829761
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link