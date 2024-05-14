Patch notes: V 0.2.19.147

The following improvements and fixes were implemented:

Added a fill level meter to all containers inside the plant.

Modified the scale of the THERMAL POWER vs ELECTRIC POWER graph to make it easier to understand.

Modified the scale of the historical turbine power graph so that the operating power does not fit into the red zone.

Improvements were made to the textures of the generating turbines.

Fixed bug when loading a saved game with the boron dosing pump active.

Fixed bug with the position of the evaporators in the core section of the market app.

Fixed bug that prevented the truck charging pump from being turned off, if it was disconnected from the truck while it was running.

Fixed bug of the truck that never managed to leave the plant.

Fixed bug of video surveillance monitor, which did not correctly recover its status when loading a savegame.

Fixed bug with water ripples on grass.