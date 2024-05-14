 Skip to content

Nucleares update for 14 May 2024

Patch notes: V 0.2.19.147

Share · View all patches · Build 14365904 · Last edited 14 May 2024 – 18:26:09 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The following improvements and fixes were implemented:

  • Added a fill level meter to all containers inside the plant.

  • Modified the scale of the THERMAL POWER vs ELECTRIC POWER graph to make it easier to understand.

  • Modified the scale of the historical turbine power graph so that the operating power does not fit into the red zone.

  • Improvements were made to the textures of the generating turbines.

  • Fixed bug when loading a saved game with the boron dosing pump active.

  • Fixed bug with the position of the evaporators in the core section of the market app.

  • Fixed bug that prevented the truck charging pump from being turned off, if it was disconnected from the truck while it was running.

  • Fixed bug of the truck that never managed to leave the plant.

  • Fixed bug of video surveillance monitor, which did not correctly recover its status when loading a savegame.

  • Fixed bug with water ripples on grass.

  • Fixed bug on turbine torque meter label and tooltip.

[b]This update is compatible with all previous savegames. If you're having trouble loading a saved progress, please let me know!

We are waiting for you in the game's Discord!

