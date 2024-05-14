Update notes for 5/14 - build 1.24.5.14_3528

Thanks everyone for your patience on this! Here are fixes for this update.
- fixed being able to open the emote menu when pawing
- fixed being able to take a photo during the outro (and some other periods as well)
- made improvements to the doggo quest and pushing balls
- fixed bad collision on the kyoto style house which allowed players to clip into the building and get trapped inside
- improved the kitty being carried behavior
- fixed not being able to get the shiny jar on the vent near the shrine pond area
- fixed areas that could allow the player to skip Crow and break other quests
- improved collision inside and outside the convenience store
- improved the collision in the arcade
- improved the collision behavior of some of the larger, unpickupable small props (like the robot and gecku toys)
- fixed some awkward and bad collision in the Gecku store
- fixed a spot where you could get up on the train tracks from the back side of the construction yard and get out of bounds (and not be able to get back to the construction yard)
- fixed the clips that cover the train tracks and prevent players front jumping on it from working
- fixed some areas in the doggo yard where a ball could potentially fall out and/or get stuck
- closed up a hole player could fall out of behind the covered bike structure
- fixed a handful of trashcans that would let you enter them on the wall side and when you exited, would place you through the wall
- major improvements to player collision code
- fixed one of the nests falling from it's spawn spot in some cases
- fixed the busting birds quest not counting a nest in some cases and will retroactively fix it for players who this happened to
- fixed the pine tree needles having box shadows
- fixed humans pushing around boxes or fans
- fixed players being jump scared if they are interacting with a box, trashcan, etc, or being carried
- added a failsafe for resetting the player if they happen to fall out of the map
- added an "Unstick Me!" button to the gameplay options menu ONLY TO BE USED IN EMERGENCIES
- added a failsafe for when tanuki is in the post pull state, but pre teleport state, to make sure she's in the right spot and enabled
- fixed being able to open the esc menu and also open photo mode when the portal map was open and you were selecting a teleport destination
- dev commands are no longer accessible in the release builds
- improved auto saving to not happen in times that would cause an issue
- fixed the camera wall detect using a box collider that was twice as big as it should be
- if a player is stuck inside a volume when loading a save, we now put you in a safe, unstuck position
- fixed fans pushing kitty TOO MUCH which caused players to fall out of the map or worse
- fix trip not working on banana after picking it up
- fixed some ground collisions that were concave mesh colliders and didn't properly detect collision when falling onto them
- fixed a bunch of areas around the construction yard to help prevent people getting themselves stuck by getting out in creative ways
- fixed a rare bug that would happen exiting photo mode where the main camera wouldn't re-enable
- fixed a rare bug when exiting photo mode where kitty would get punted across the world and trigger random things along the way (like the outro, lol)
