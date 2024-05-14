Small Patch

 Skip to content

TIRELESS: Prepare for the Adrenaline update for 14 May 2024

Share · View all patches · Build 14365734 · Last edited 14 May 2024 – 19:09:07 UTC by Wendy

For anyone that has custom keybinds, you may need to set them up again after this patch, however, this patch tries to insure that keybinds work for those that struggled with mapping custom keys on their end, especially gamepad keys.

