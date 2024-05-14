Full Release Announcement: SCP Operations Now Available



We are thrilled to announce the full release of "SCP Operations"! After several months in Early Access, we're moving forward from development to launch. However, this is not the end of our journey. We are committed to continuously enhancing the game and have many updates planned, including new SCPs and missions!

Version 1.0 Enhancements: The full-release version brings a host of improvements and new features. A highlight worth noting separately is SCP-354-18, which has been introduced in the prologue. Players can engage in a brief optional fight with this SCP, setting the stage for future expansions where its storyline will be further developed and integrated into a dedicated mission.

Final Act of the Main Storyline: Additionally, version 1.0 includes the last act of the main storyline, featuring an epic battle against SCP-239! This climactic encounter is designed to challenge players and provide a fitting conclusion to the current narrative arc.

As we celebrate the full release, we remain dedicated to expanding the universe of "SCP Operations." Stay tuned for more exciting updates, new SCP encounters, and additional missions that will continue to enrich your experience. We look forward to embarking on this ongoing adventure with you!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2329910/SCP_Operations/?utm_source=luxo_youtube&utm_campaign=release_event