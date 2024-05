Share · View all patches · Build 14365677 · Last edited 14 May 2024 – 19:09:20 UTC by Wendy

We have added the Africa Cup of Nations to our arsenal of available tournaments!

Thus fulfilling the request made by several users, we hope you enjoy it!

We have also fixed some minor bugs.

Thank you for your support!

