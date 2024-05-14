GuildMestar Update 0.2.3.0 - Item Tweaks

Hello GuildMestars,

It's been a couple months so here I am once again with update 0.2.3.0! If you missed the previous update here is a little reminder: Currently the main focus of development is on writing Act 2 and subsequently version 1.0. That being said I don't want to leave you with nothing so lets take a look and what can be found in this latest version.

Alongside a couple new event bases, bug fixes, and back end code changes, the update includes a handful of various item exclusive mechanics. In v0.2.2.0 characters saw an overhaul of their skill systems that brought new life to leveling. Because of this however trade items have begun to feel less impactful. To address this a set of completely new mechanics have been added at various levels of power exclusively to the item pool.

In addition to these new mechanics two (but really one) new NPCs have appeared! A mysterious creature now stalks the halls. Dressed in the vestiges of night's first light, cloaked in shadow, and swaying in purloined excellence, they lie in wait with feigned disinterest. Oh, and someone finally found the cook's assistant slacking off somewhere, and they have once again been enabled.

For more details read the full patch notes below.

Signed,

StrangerTod - OffPath

Version: 0.2.3.0

- Major -

Added currently inaccessible additions to prep for v1.0.0.0

Added 3 new mechanics exclusive to items: Burning, Expose, Feign Weakness

- Minor -

Remembrance cards gained from allies deaths are now playable. This was changed to make it more clear when enemies were under the effect of remembrance, rather than taking little to no actions.

Refined pathfinding code.

Adjusted character collider offset calculation for hitboxes and overhead displays.

Added Addy.

Added a line to the Sum introduction quest referencing Addy's addition.

Added various cursor states image to "Controls" section of the Help menu.

Adjusted various door sprites in the Guildhall to better align with their surroundings.

Added 10 new event bases. Note, any dungeon that can access these new bases will be re-generated on loading an existing save.

- Bugs -