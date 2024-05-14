Update, Version 20240514





English

[Eternal Staff Estate]Added some dialogs to the Grandmaster of the Eternal Staff. (Slightly different based on your main character's gender. And such a slight difference hides an interesting secret.)

[Localization]Changed the display name of the Grandmaster of the Eternal Staff in the English localization.

[Game Setting]Added a new game option to change the rate on how fast you gain Battle Exp, Life Exp, Weapon Proficiency Exp, and Elemental Proficiency Exp. (There is also an option to change how fast you can gain devotion. But that is currently WIP.)

[Game Setting]When click a cancel key in the combat setting, you will now return to the main setting menu instead of exiting the entire setting.

[Game Setting]As we now have more settings, the game settings are now on two pages.

[Special Attribution]If you change any of the gain rates of Battle Exp, Life Exp, Weapon Proficiency Exp, and Elemental Proficiency Exp in the game setting, you will find your characters receive new special attributions to affect those related Exp gain rates with the source marked as the "From the Game Setting." (Those Exp modifiers are actually special attribution tags. They are using the same system.)

Optimized the weapon-proficiency-related special attribution display in the item details window.

The "element list to display" array is no longer an array of ranges. It's now an array of numbers so that display is optimized. All places in the code that use this array have changed accordingly.

Battle Exp, Life Exp, Weapon Proficiency Exp, and Elemental Proficiency Exp will not go below 0 when you gain those Exps.

简体中文

【永恒之杖公馆】为永恒之杖大统领加入了一些对话内容。(基于你的主角的性别，略微有所差异。而这个细微的差异，隐藏了一个有趣的秘密。)

【本地化】改变了永恒之杖大统领英语中显示的名称。

【游戏选项】加入了调整游戏中战斗经验，生活经验，武器熟练度经验，以及元素熟练度经验获取率的游戏选项。（选单中有一个虔诚获取率的选项，目前还在施工。）

【游戏选项】在战斗设定中按取消键现在会回到游戏选项的主选单而非彻底离开游戏选项。

【游戏选项】由于游戏选项的数量增加，现在它们被分布在两页上。

【特殊属性】当你在游戏设定中改变角色的战斗经验，生活经验，武器熟练度经验，以及元素熟练度经验获取率后，你会在你的角色身上发现这些被标注【来自游戏设定】的特殊属性。（这些游戏设定通过特殊属性发挥作用，用的是同一套系统。）

优化了武器熟练度相关的特殊属性在物品细节窗口中的显示。

用于显示的元素数组现在不再是一个包含范围区间的数组，而是一个包含数字的数字，从而显示有所优化。所有使用这个数组的位置也同步进行了更新。

在你获得战斗经验，生活经验，武器熟练度经验，以及元素熟练度经验时，这些经验值现在不会低于0.

