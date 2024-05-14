Desktop Garage Kit 2.1.5 updated on May 15,2024. Three Girls Released!

Version 2.1.5 Update:
- Introducing our latest addition: Three brand-new 3D digital girls have joined the library.
- The lock screen mode has been enhanced to prevent the middle mouse button from affecting zoom functionality.
- UI Interaction Enhancement makes navigation smoother and more intuitive.
- Other bug fixes
✨Share Your Brilliant Ideas with Us and Let's Bring Them to Life! Please Follow Our Official Twitter for Updates and New Features!
Desktop Garage Kit Offical Twitter: https://twitter.com/Nzzzz
