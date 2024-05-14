Celestwald Update 2.1: Bug Fixes and Linux Availability!

Share · View all patches · Build 14365465 · Last edited 14 May 2024 – 18:59:17 UTC by Wendy

Celestwald Update: Bug Fixes and Linux Availability!

Adventurers of Celestwald,

Get ready to explore new lands and embark on even more thrilling adventures! A new Celestwald update is now available, bringing along a host of fixes and improvements.

Bug Fix:

An issue preventing players from properly entering the home of the alchemist Theo has been resolved. You can now visit him without any hindrance and uncover his secrets.

New Platform:

Great news for Linux players! Celestwald is now available on your preferred operating system. You can download the game right away and set out to conquer the enchanted world of Celestwald.

Don't wait any longer—download the update today to enjoy all these new features!

If you're stuck in quests, feel free to watch Celestwald's help videos here: Solution Playlist

Thank you for your continued support and happy gaming!

The Celestwald Team