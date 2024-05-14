 Skip to content

Horde Hunters update for 14 May 2024

v. 0.6.7 - Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 14365450 · Last edited 14 May 2024 – 17:32:12 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A small patch to fix a critical bug.

Bugs

  • Crash on Tutorial and Road Town when opening the map
  • Flyby enemies may get pushed by elite causing them to go off route
  • Village Hardcore showed the Mountains ranking on Summary page stats

