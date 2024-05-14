v. 0.6.7 - Hotfix

A small patch to fix a critical bug.
Bugs
- Crash on Tutorial and Road Town when opening the map
- Flyby enemies may get pushed by elite causing them to go off route
- Village Hardcore showed the Mountains ranking on Summary page stats
Changed files in this update