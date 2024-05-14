Version 0.5.2 is available now with a hotfix for captions!

Hey everyone! With the last update, a new bug crept in that caused some captions to freeze in place in certain scenarios. That seemed like it would be a pretty annoying issue, so instead of saving the fix for another big patch in a few weeks, I decided to just release a small hotfix to take care of the issue now.

In other news, Baldi's Basics Plus is currently 30% off as part of Steam's Endless Replayability Fest! Now's a great time to grab the game if you haven't yet!

Here's the full (albeit tiny) changelog for version 0.5.2:

Bug Fixes