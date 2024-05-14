Version 0.5.2 is available now with a hotfix for captions!

Hey everyone! With the last update, a new bug crept in that caused some captions to freeze in place in certain scenarios. That seemed like it would be a pretty annoying issue, so instead of saving the fix for another big patch in a few weeks, I decided to just release a small hotfix to take care of the issue now.
In other news, Baldi's Basics Plus is currently 30% off as part of Steam's Endless Replayability Fest! Now's a great time to grab the game if you haven't yet!
Here's the full (albeit tiny) changelog for version 0.5.2:
Bug Fixes
- Fixed some captions permanently freezing in place and never disappearing in some scenarios.
- Fixed propagated audio managers playing audio from an incorrect position on the first frame they are loaded. This issue also affected captions and so captions appearing in the incorrect position on the first frame they appear should also be fixed.
Changed files in this update