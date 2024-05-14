 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Boons & Burdens update for 14 May 2024

Whoops...

Share · View all patches · Build 14365371 · Last edited 14 May 2024 – 17:32:16 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The previous hotfix accidentally included a duplicate executable, increasing the file size unecessarily (but having no other impact). This just removes that file.

I should probably slow down...

Changed files in this update

Depot 2646121
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link