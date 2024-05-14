- There was a bug where 'bio' or 'biology' was not found. Fixed it.
- If you skipped Bria and Reb sex scene in night one, bria would appear nude. Fixed the typo that caused it, and now Bria appears with her tank top on.
Fire of Life: New Day update for 14 May 2024
Fixed Issues in Classes and Bria N1 Dorm
