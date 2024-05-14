 Skip to content

polity update for 14 May 2024

Polity - Online Role Playing - v3.3.1: Changelog

Welcome to the New Age of Polity! ☕

New Content:
🚀 Added a new animation for completing Achievements.

General Updates and Improvements:

🚀 Fixed several bugs related to puzzle quests.
🚀 Fixed several bugs related to NPC dialogs.
🚀 Fixed several bugs related to Private Chat and Send Ticket panels.
🚀 Improved Inventory and Market Stall panels.
🚀 Improved NPC dialogues.
🚀 Room background music can now be turned on/off from the main hud.
🚀 Energy no longer decreases while sitting down on a chair, bench, etc.
🚀 All skill levels can now be viewed in the profile panel and the XP bar type can now be changed between different skills.

Currently Working On:

🚀 Working on a new colony (Shipyard).
🚀 Working on adding new items.
🚀 Working on adding new quests.
🚀 Working on adding new achievements.
🚀 Working on adding new customization.
🚀 Working on improving UI/UX design.
🚀 Working on improving the dialogues.

