Polity - Online Role Playing - v3.3.1: Changelog

Share Β· View all patches Β· Build 14365286 Β· Last edited 14 May 2024 – 18:09:15 UTC by Wendy

Welcome to the New Age of Polity! β˜•

New Content:

πŸš€ Added a new animation for completing Achievements.

General Updates and Improvements:

πŸš€ Fixed several bugs related to puzzle quests.

πŸš€ Fixed several bugs related to NPC dialogs.

πŸš€ Fixed several bugs related to Private Chat and Send Ticket panels.

πŸš€ Improved Inventory and Market Stall panels.

πŸš€ Improved NPC dialogues.

πŸš€ Room background music can now be turned on/off from the main hud.

πŸš€ Energy no longer decreases while sitting down on a chair, bench, etc.

πŸš€ All skill levels can now be viewed in the profile panel and the XP bar type can now be changed between different skills.

Currently Working On:

πŸš€ Working on a new colony (Shipyard).

πŸš€ Working on adding new items.

πŸš€ Working on adding new quests.

πŸš€ Working on adding new achievements.

πŸš€ Working on adding new customization.

πŸš€ Working on improving UI/UX design.

πŸš€ Working on improving the dialogues.