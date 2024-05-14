Polity - Online Role Playing - v3.3.1: Changelog

Share · View all patches · Build 14365286 · Last edited 14 May 2024 – 18:09:15 UTC by Wendy

Welcome to the New Age of Polity! ☕

New Content:

🚀 Added a new animation for completing Achievements.

General Updates and Improvements:

🚀 Fixed several bugs related to puzzle quests.

🚀 Fixed several bugs related to NPC dialogs.

🚀 Fixed several bugs related to Private Chat and Send Ticket panels.

🚀 Improved Inventory and Market Stall panels.

🚀 Improved NPC dialogues.

🚀 Room background music can now be turned on/off from the main hud.

🚀 Energy no longer decreases while sitting down on a chair, bench, etc.

🚀 All skill levels can now be viewed in the profile panel and the XP bar type can now be changed between different skills.

Currently Working On:

🚀 Working on a new colony (Shipyard).

🚀 Working on adding new items.

🚀 Working on adding new quests.

🚀 Working on adding new achievements.

🚀 Working on adding new customization.

🚀 Working on improving UI/UX design.

🚀 Working on improving the dialogues.